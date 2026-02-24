Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans mineral fertilizer exports outside EAEU

The Cabinet of Ministers has imposed a temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers from Kyrgyzstan outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The ban will be in effect for six months and will come into effect in five days.

The ban applies to all types of mineral fertilizers, except those previously imported from third countries and found not to meet quality requirements. Exceptions are also provided for humanitarian aid supplied by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce is required to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the ban within three days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also send a similar notification to the CIS Executive Committee.

The previously effective resolution of March 3, 2025 is deemed no longer in effect.