Ernisbek Ormokov dismissed as Mayor of Manas city

Ernisbek Ormokov has been dismissed from his position as Mayor of Manas city. The press service of the head of state reported.

Ernisbek Ormokov was appointed to this position in the summer of 2021. At that time, 29 deputies of the Jalal-Abad City Council voted for Ernisbek Ormokov, the sole candidate.

In the October 2020 parliamentary elections, he ran on the list of President Sadyr Japarov’s Mekenchil party.

In the fall of 2025, Ernisbek Ormokov intended to resign or move to another position, but then-Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev declared that he should retain his post for at least another two years.

In October 2025, an incident occurred between then-Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and Manas Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov. The dispute arose over the allocation of two billion soms for city development. Tashiev publicly stated that he had «battered» the mayor and the speaker of the City Council due to disagreements and disruption. Ormokov subsequently confirmed the incident and stated that he viewed it as a manifestation of the leadership’s demands.