Kyrgyzstan leads in number of visits by Uzbeks in January 2026

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan became the most popular destinations for Uzbeks in early 2026, podrobno.uz reports.

According to the website, tourism activity among Uzbek citizens increased significantly in January 2026, with nearly 590,000 people traveling abroad. According to the National Statistical Committee, this is a 6.9 percent increase compared to January of the previous year.

Kyrgyzstan is the clear leader in terms of number of visits, with over 232,000 Uzbeks visiting.

Neighboring Tajikistan and Kazakhstan also made the top three, hosting 98,600 and 88,000 Uzbeks, respectively. The high popularity of these destinations is traditionally explained by convenient logistics, family ties, and active border trade.

Among non-CIS countries, the most significant influx was recorded to Saudi Arabia, where over 62,600 people traveled in the first month of the year. Russia, Turkey, and the UAE also retained their positions among the key destinations. Thailand, China, and Egypt rounded out the top ten most popular countries.
