Pensioner in Bishkek scammed out of 850,000 soms, suspect detained

A suspect in a fraud case has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, a 77-year-old resident contacted the police in December 2025. She stated that unknown individuals posing as law enforcement officers had forced her to transfer 850,000 soms.

As a result of operational measures, police detained the suspect, A. Zh., 22.

He was placed in a temporary detention facility. Law enforcement agencies continue to identify other individuals who may be involved in the crime.
