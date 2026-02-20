Two new Deputy Mayors appointed in Osh city

Further personnel appointments took place at the Osh City Hall: Shumkarbek Paiziev has been appointed First Deputy Mayor. The corresponding order was signed by the new Mayor, Zhanarbek Akayev.

Shumkarbek Paiziev previously headed the Osh City Capital Construction Department, where he was appointed in late 2022 and oversaw major infrastructure projects.

Masuda Aidarbekova, Chief of Staff of the Osh City Hall, has been relieved of her post and appointed Deputy Mayor of Osh.

The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev.

All four deputy mayors previously resigned from their positions.