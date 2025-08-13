13:35
Over 290 migrants detained in Russia on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks

More than 290 migrants have been detained in Russia, and 18 terrorist attacks in crowded places have been prevented in 2025. Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, announced at a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

According to him, a total of 172 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia, including nine armed attacks on educational institutions, as well as military personnel and government officials. More than half of those detained for such crimes are young people, including minors.

It is noted that the number of people from Central Asian countries involved in planning terrorist attacks is growing. The FSB director noted the recruitment interest on the part of international terrorist organizations and Ukrainian special services.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that in the first five months of this year, the number of crimes committed by foreigners increased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/339441/
views: 147
