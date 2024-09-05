13:35
Almost 200 terrorist attacks attempted in CIS countries last year

Almost 200 terrorist attacks were attempted in the CIS countries last year, most of the attempts were foiled. The head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Evgeny Sysoev said at the Commonwealth conference on combating terrorism and extremism in Tashkent, Izvestia reported.

«Attempts were made to commit more than 300 terrorist crimes, including 195 terrorist attacks in the Commonwealth states in 2023. The overwhelming majority were prevented by the competent authorities at the stage of preparation, which prevented numerous victims and minimized material damage,» Evgeny Sysoev said.

He noted that more than 2,100 criminals were brought to criminal responsibility for terrorist crimes in the CIS countries. However, terrorism remains one of the most dangerous problems of the society.

The head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center recalled the terrorist attacks that took place in Russia in Crocus City Hall, Derbent and Makhachkala on June 23, attempts in Armenia (terrorist attack on March 24 in Yerevan) and Kyrgyzstan («extremist rebellion on July 5 with the purpose of violent seizure of power»).

«There are practically no states left in the world unaffected by terrorist attacks,» he concluded.
