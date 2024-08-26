22:17
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs warned about possible terrorist attacks in Moscow Oblast. The head of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Russia, Kubanychbek Osmonbekov, told.

In particular, the warning concerns migrants from Central Asia.

According to him, it is this category of labor migrants in Russia, who are engaged in transportation of people and delivery of parcels. Kubanychbek Osmonbekov called on his compatriots working in these areas to be vigilant. He emphasized that terrorists can use couriers to deliver explosives to crowded places.

«We ask all Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia, especially taxi drivers and couriers, to be attentive to customers and orders. Pay attention to the contents of the parcels, delivery routes and any suspicious activity. The Ministry of Internal Affairs warned that terrorists can detonate the device along with the courier upon arrival at the site,» the head of the diaspora urged.

In addition, the head of the diaspora provided the full text of the warning from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation:

«The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is checking information about the intentions of international terrorist organizations to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks at transport facilities in Moscow Oblast.

It is planned to use courier service workers to deliver explosives to the site of the terrorist attack, followed by the liquidation (murder) of the courier. In order to create tension between the Russian Federation and the allied states, it is planned to use a courier from the Central Asian region.

To ensure personal safety and prevent a crime with possible mass casualties, courier and delivery service workers should avoid receiving goods (orders) from strangers. Special attention should be paid to orders addressed for delivery to subway stations, train stations, airports and other places of mass gathering of people. In case of detection of suspicious cargo or attempts to transfer orders by unauthorized persons, immediately inform the police».
link: https://24.kg/english/303112/
views: 335
