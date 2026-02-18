22:08
Prominent nephrologist and transplant specialist detained in Bishkek

The staff of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare expressed serious concern over the detention of well-known physician, Candidate of Medical Sciences and Associate Professor Nasira Beishebaeva.

According to the Center’s employees, the incident has affected the moral and psychological climate within the team and has raised concerns among patients and specialists, given the doctor’s significant contribution to the development of the healthcare system and the provision of specialized medical care.

«Nasira Beishebaeva is a nephrologist, chief freelance pediatric nephrologist and transplant specialist. She has made a major contribution to the development of pediatric nephrology in Kyrgyzstan and is a highly qualified specialist who participates in drafting key strategic documents of the Ministry of Health on transplantology,» the Center’s staff said in a statement.

They appealed to President Sadyr Japarov to ensure an objective, comprehensive and fair review of the situation in compliance with all legal norms.

In addition, the employees asked not to apply pretrial detention to Nasira Beishebaeva. They noted that she is the mother of two small children and cares for her mother.

The Ministry of Health has not yet commented on the situation.

The head of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare was also unavailable for comment. The reasons for the doctor’s detention have not been disclosed.
