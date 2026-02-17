New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan

The Presidential Administration announced appointment of a new Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

According to the administration, Timur Shabdanbekov has been relieved of his post as SCNS Deputy Chairman.

He has been replaced by Akylbek Namazov. He had served as Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service since March 12, 2025.

Photo Internet. Akylbek Namazov

Akylbek Namazov was born on April 3, 1971.

In 1997, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Institute of Physical Education with a degree in «Physical Education».

In 2003, he graduated from the Academy of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation with a degree in «Operational Activities of Security Agencies.»

In 2013, he graduated from the Kyrgyz National University with a degree in «Jurisprudence».

Work experience:

He began his professional career in 1991.

In September 2021, he was hired by the customs authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He held the positions of deputy head and head of the Operational, Southwest, and Northeast Customs Departments.

He headed the Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the State Customs Service.

Earlier, following the dismissal of SCNS Head Kamchybek Tashiev, several of his deputies had already been relieved of their posts.