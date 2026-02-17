16:28
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan

The Presidential Administration announced appointment of a new Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

According to the administration, Timur Shabdanbekov has been relieved of his post as SCNS Deputy Chairman.

He has been replaced by Akylbek Namazov. He had served as Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service since March 12, 2025.

Internet
Photo Internet. Akylbek Namazov

Akylbek Namazov was born on April 3, 1971.

In 1997, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Institute of Physical Education with a degree in «Physical Education».

In 2003, he graduated from the Academy of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation with a degree in «Operational Activities of Security Agencies.»

In 2013, he graduated from the Kyrgyz National University with a degree in «Jurisprudence».

Work experience:

  • He began his professional career in 1991.
  • In September 2021, he was hired by the customs authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  • He held the positions of deputy head and head of the Operational, Southwest, and Northeast Customs Departments.
  • He headed the Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the State Customs Service.

Earlier, following the dismissal of SCNS Head Kamchybek Tashiev, several of his deputies had already been relieved of their posts.
link: https://24.kg/english/362402/
views: 40
Print
Related
New Deputy Heads introduced at Ministry of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of Chui Region Police
Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Head of SCNS Department for Osh Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov dismissed
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
Former head of SCNS Department for Bishkek detained
Ulan Biybosunov appointed head of SCNS Department for Bishkek
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
17 February, Tuesday
16:19
New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan
16:11
CEC of Kyrgyzstan prematurely strips MP Eldar Sulaimanov of his mandate
15:57
Kyrgyzstan included in Italy's list of 15 priority countries
15:20
State investment in economy exceeded 173 billion soms over 5 years in Kyrgyzstan
15:00
Cabinet of Ministers postpones taxi licensing deadline until July 1, 2026