Spanish company building eco-friendly homes intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan

A meeting with representatives of the Spanish company Solartec World Company S.L. was held at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the agency’s press service, the parties discussed the prospects for implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.

«They discussed, among other things, the installation of photovoltaic panels for solar energy generation, as well as the construction of a house-building plant for the production of prefabricated eco-friendly homes in the free economic zone. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of modern technologies in the field of renewable energy, the development of a green economy, the creation of new jobs, and the localization of construction materials production. The company’s representatives presented their technological solutions and expressed interest in long-term cooperation with Kyrgyzstan,» the statement reads.

Following the talks, the parties outlined further steps for project implementation, including the development of technical parameters, the identification of sites for the facilities, and the beginning of the preparation of a draft investment agreement.