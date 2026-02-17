10:13
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Spanish company building eco-friendly homes intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan

A meeting with representatives of the Spanish company Solartec World Company S.L. was held at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the agency’s press service, the parties discussed the prospects for implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.

«They discussed, among other things, the installation of photovoltaic panels for solar energy generation, as well as the construction of a house-building plant for the production of prefabricated eco-friendly homes in the free economic zone. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of modern technologies in the field of renewable energy, the development of a green economy, the creation of new jobs, and the localization of construction materials production. The company’s representatives presented their technological solutions and expressed interest in long-term cooperation with Kyrgyzstan,» the statement reads.

Following the talks, the parties outlined further steps for project implementation, including the development of technical parameters, the identification of sites for the facilities, and the beginning of the preparation of a draft investment agreement.
link: https://24.kg/english/362295/
views: 118
Print
Related
Land plot expanded for RCA Living, Bishkek to receive over $1 million
Architects arrested in Osh over fake residential construction projects
25-storey business center with helipad to be built in central part of Bishkek
Innovative museums, cinema: Entertainment center under construction in Talas
Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan blacklists Zam Zam Building company
Large planetarium to be built in Bishkek by 2027
Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees earn up to 500,000 soms
Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor orders quality inspection
Bina Group company fined for construction violations in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
17 February, Tuesday
10:05
Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of Chui Region Police Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of...
09:57
Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House
09:52
Cabinet establishes Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House Association
09:33
Spanish company building eco-friendly homes intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan
09:28
Ex-head of SCNS Department for Bishkek to be held in custody until April 15
16 February, Monday
18:12
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
18:06
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
18:01
Bolot Dzhusupbekov dismissed as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources