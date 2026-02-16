Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov for the post of Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

President Sadyr Japarov appointed Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as Acting Head of the State Committee for National Security on February 10. Today, his candidacy was officially submitted to the relevant committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh for the approval procedure.

Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov is 55 years old. He was born on September 22, 1970, and is a native of Naryn region.

He began his career in the national security bodies as an operational officer. According to veterans of the security services, he has specialized education in the field of intelligence. Other reports indicate that he also holds a higher education degree in economics, having graduated from Kyrgyz National University, Faculty of Economics.

In 2005, he transferred to the 9th Service, which at that time operated as the State Security Service. He headed the Department of Information and Analytical Work. The unit was responsible for collecting and analyzing operational information to prevent terrorist and extremist threats against high-ranking officials and state facilities.

Since October 2020, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. At the same time, he led the 9th Service — a division responsible for the protection of the President, the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the chairpersons of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as former presidents and strategic state facilities.

After 2021, he accompanied the president on nearly all of his overseas trips.

In 2022, he was awarded the military rank of Major General.