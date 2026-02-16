18:36
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov for the post of Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

President Sadyr Japarov appointed Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as Acting Head of the State Committee for National Security on February 10. Today, his candidacy was officially submitted to the relevant committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh for the approval procedure.

Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov is 55 years old. He was born on September 22, 1970, and is a native of Naryn region.

He began his career in the national security bodies as an operational officer. According to veterans of the security services, he has specialized education in the field of intelligence. Other reports indicate that he also holds a higher education degree in economics, having graduated from Kyrgyz National University, Faculty of Economics.

In 2005, he transferred to the 9th Service, which at that time operated as the State Security Service. He headed the Department of Information and Analytical Work. The unit was responsible for collecting and analyzing operational information to prevent terrorist and extremist threats against high-ranking officials and state facilities.

Since October 2020, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. At the same time, he led the 9th Service — a division responsible for the protection of the President, the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the chairpersons of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as former presidents and strategic state facilities.

After 2021, he accompanied the president on nearly all of his overseas trips.

In 2022, he was awarded the military rank of Major General.
link: https://24.kg/english/362242/
views: 140
Print
Related
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
Head of SCNS Department for Osh Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov dismissed
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
Former head of SCNS Department for Bishkek detained
Ulan Biybosunov appointed head of SCNS Department for Bishkek
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS detains organizer of "black pawnshop": Documents, weapons seized
Presidential and Cabinet Representative to Zhogorku Kenesh replaced
President: High-quality reform will be carried out at SCNS
Adilet Orozbekov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
18:12
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials i...
18:06
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
18:01
Bolot Dzhusupbekov dismissed as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources
17:52
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
17:42
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports