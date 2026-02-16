Cabinet changes: Three ministers dismissed in Kyrgyzstan

Major Cabinet changes have occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabaev has been relieved of his post.

Photo Internet. Absattar Syrgabaev

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev has also been dismissed.

Photo Internet. Meder Mashiev

Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev has also resigned.

Photo Internet. Boobek Azhikeev

Urmatbek Shamyrkanov has been appointed Acting Minister of Emergency Situations. His candidacy has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for approval for subsequent appointment as head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

No official reasons for the personnel changes have been released.