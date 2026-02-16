10:47
Ulan Biybosunov appointed head of SCNS Department for Bishkek

Ulan Biybosunov has been appointed head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Bishkek. Sources in the security forces informed 24.kg news agency.

Biybosunov is a Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He previously served as an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs and also headed the counter-extremism service within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He is a career security officer with over 30 years of experience in the national security system.

At the time of publication, no official information about the appointment was available in open sources.

Following the resignation of SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of measures to reform the agency were adopted by a presidential decree.
