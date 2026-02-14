Cabinet updates rules to prevent importation of dangerous infections

A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan «On Approval of the Rules for the Sanitary Protection of the Territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Comprehensive Anti-Epidemic Action Plan for 2026–2030» has been submitted for public discussion.

The document establishes unified requirements for organizational and sanitary anti-epidemic measures aimed at preventing the importation and spread of quarantine and especially dangerous infections that pose a threat to public health.

Under the draft, the rules will be mandatory for all government bodies, enterprises regardless of ownership, and officials. The legal framework includes national laws on healthcare and public health, legislation on the state border, international treaties, and the World Health Organization International Health Regulations (2005).

According to the draft text, in the event of a deterioration in the epidemiological situation, additional sanitary and quarantine points may be opened at borders with neighboring countries, including the border with China.

The proposal also provides for strengthening sanitary and quarantine control across all types of international transport and at border crossing points.

A separate section outlines measures to be taken in the event of a threat of infectious disease spread. These include the possibility of temporarily restricting cross-border traffic in certain sections and introducing quarantine measures by decision of local coordination bodies in agreement with the Ministry of Health.

The document further specifies procedures for services in cases where individuals with symptoms of infectious diseases are detected on transport, as well as rules for sanitary inspection, disinfection, disinsection, and deratization when necessary.

According to the background statement, the comprehensive plan for 2026–2030 is intended to ensure interagency coordination and the readiness of relevant services to promptly localize and eliminate outbreaks of dangerous infections.