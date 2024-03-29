11:55
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek

At least 969 cases of chickenpox have been registered in Bishkek. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to it, this is 2.2 times more than in 2023 (440 cases). Of these, 763 cases (78.7 percent) were registered in children under 14.

Chickenpox is an acute, highly contagious airborne infectious disease caused by the varicella zoster virus. It is characterized by the appearance of a rash on the skin and mucous membranes in the form of small vesicles.

Mostly children aged from 12 months to 10 years old are affected, but the maximum incidence is observed among children at the age of 3-4.

Children under 6 months old practically do not get chickenpox, as they receive immunity from the mother through the placenta and breast milk.

The only source of infection is a sick person. Susceptibility to the virus is very high. Patients become infectious 48 hours before the rash appears and remain infectious until the fifth day after the last element of the rash appears.

The disease begins with an increase in temperature to 38-39 degrees; weakness, loss of appetite, and headache are registered. At the same time, a rash appears. Fever lasts 3-5 days. Each new rash element is accompanied by a rise in body temperature.

First, red spots appear, which within a few hours turn into papules, then into blisters, and after 1-2 days a crust remains at the site of the rash. The disease lasts 2-3 weeks. The crusts disappear after 10-12 days.

Lifelong immunity is formed after suffering from the disease.

Preventive measures:

  • Isolation of the patient with subsequent ventilation and wet cleaning of the premises. In children’s institutions quarantine for 21 days from the moment of contact is imposed, during which it is forbidden to admit new children, transfer from group to group (class). All children are examined in the morning (thermometry, examination of skin and mucous membranes, etc.), infected children are suspended from attending and parents are informed.
