Bishkek Infectious Disease Hospital reports rise in acute intestinal infections

An increase in incidence of acute intestinal infections is registered in Bishkek. Gulzhigit Aaliev, Chief Physician at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, told 24.kg news agency.

Currently, 79 patients with acute intestinal infections are receiving inpatient treatment, the majority of whom are children.

Three patients — two children and a 24-year-old woman — are in intensive care unit.

Gulzhigit Aaliev urged to strictly follow sanitary and hygiene rules: wash hands regularly, as well as fruits, vegetables, and berries before consumption. He also warned against buying perishable foods and fast food from questionable vendors or street sellers.

According to the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, 2,840 cases of acute intestinal infections were registered in the city over the first five months of 2025 — approximately 40 percent more than during the same period in 2024.
