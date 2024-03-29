High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is an endemic zone for echinococcosis and alveococcosis. Parasitologist of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, Gulnara Minbaeva, announced at a briefing.

According to her, about 1,500 cases of echinococcosis and about 200-300 cases of alveococcosis are registered annually in the republic.

«This is a very high rate for our country. Unlike neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, we have 2.5 times more cases registered. We can say that epidemiologically we belong to the red zone,» Gulnara Minbaeva said.

Alveococcosis and echinococcosis are parasitic diseases caused by helminths. «In case of echinococcosis, one large cyst grows, and in alveococcosis — in the form of small blisters, which form lesions similar to oncological ones and erode the liver tissue,» the doctor explained, noting that the main carriers of parasites are domestic dogs, but it can also be foxes, wolves and jackals.

Gulnara Minbaeva emphasized the importance of prevention, which is easier and cheaper than treatment and long-term rehabilitation.

«It is very important to follow the rules for keeping dogs — visit a veterinarian and deworm them four times a year. During treatment, the dog should be tethered for three days, then it should be washed with a soapy solution under running water, and the feces should be removed and disinfected. Parents should teach their children to wash their hands more often and also drink boiled water,» the doctor concluded.