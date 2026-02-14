10:24
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan’s State Secretary Arslan Koichiev meets with Vladimir Medinsky

The State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev met with Vladimir Medinsky, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Commission on Historical Education under the President of the Russian Federation. He shared this on social media.

According to the State Secretary, the parties discussed approaches to writing history, the content of textbooks, the events of 1916 (Urkun), and the history of the Panfilov division. They also paid special attention to the history of Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations.

«We had a brief discussion and a detailed exchange of opinions. We will continue the discussion,» Arslan Koichiev said.

Arslan Koichiev noted that, in accordance with a previously signed memorandum, the parties agreed to cooperate in four areas:

  • creating conditions for Kyrgyz scholars to work in Russian archives;
  • holding an international conference dedicated to the events of 1916;
  • free exchange of opinions on textbook content without mutual pressure;
  • continued research into the history of the Panfilov division, taking into account Kyrgyzstan’s contribution.

Vladimir Medinsky and his team have been invited to participate in the Issyk-Kul Forum.

Vladimir Medinsky, 55. Doctor of Historical Sciences.

  • From 2003 to 2011, he was a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.
  • From 2012 to 2020, he was the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation.
  • Since 2020, he has been an aide to the President of the Russian Federation.

He headed the Russian delegation at the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

He is the author of books on history, including the «Myths about Russia» series.

He heads the Russian Military Historical Society and the Commission on Historical Education under the President of the Russian Federation. He oversees historical policy, textbooks, and the humanitarian agenda.

He has repeatedly made public statements on the interpretation of World War II and Russia’s role in world history. His works and views on history have drawn varying assessments: supporters consider him a popularizer of patriotic history, while critics see him as an ideologist of state policy and controversial interpretations.
link: https://24.kg/english/361993/
views: 52
Print
Related
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with his Russian counterpart
Around 700 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities each year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion
Russian companies interested in building hotels on Issyk-Kul Lake
Kyrgyzstan receives over 520,000 tons of gasoline from Russia in 2025
Russian court orders Ekaterina Bivol to serve 60 hours of community service
Number of migrants in Russia decreased by 10 percent – Interior Ministry
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Central Asia – Russia: Consultations of Russian MFA and diplomats held in Moscow
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
14 February, Saturday
10:20
Winter Olympics: Kyrgyzstani Artur Saparbekov takes 103rd place Winter Olympics: Kyrgyzstani Artur Saparbekov takes 103...
10:12
Kyrgyzstan’s State Secretary Arslan Koichiev meets with Vladimir Medinsky
10:00
CEC reviews election results in constituency No. 13 declaring them valid
09:49
Kyrgyzstan showcases ID card and license plate production to Tajik delegation
09:39
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
13 February, Friday
20:10
State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament to Moscow
20:05
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
19:56
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe