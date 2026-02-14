Kyrgyzstan’s State Secretary Arslan Koichiev meets with Vladimir Medinsky

The State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev met with Vladimir Medinsky, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Commission on Historical Education under the President of the Russian Federation. He shared this on social media.

According to the State Secretary, the parties discussed approaches to writing history, the content of textbooks, the events of 1916 (Urkun), and the history of the Panfilov division. They also paid special attention to the history of Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations.

«We had a brief discussion and a detailed exchange of opinions. We will continue the discussion,» Arslan Koichiev said.

creating conditions for Kyrgyz scholars to work in Russian archives;

holding an international conference dedicated to the events of 1916;

free exchange of opinions on textbook content without mutual pressure;

continued research into the history of the Panfilov division, taking into account Kyrgyzstan’s contribution.

Vladimir Medinsky and his team have been invited to participate in the Issyk-Kul Forum.

Vladimir Medinsky, 55. Doctor of Historical Sciences. From 2003 to 2011, he was a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

From 2012 to 2020, he was the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Since 2020, he has been an aide to the President of the Russian Federation. He headed the Russian delegation at the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He is the author of books on history, including the «Myths about Russia» series. He heads the Russian Military Historical Society and the Commission on Historical Education under the President of the Russian Federation. He oversees historical policy, textbooks, and the humanitarian agenda. He has repeatedly made public statements on the interpretation of World War II and Russia’s role in world history. His works and views on history have drawn varying assessments: supporters consider him a popularizer of patriotic history, while critics see him as an ideologist of state policy and controversial interpretations.

Arslan Koichiev noted that, in accordance with a previously signed memorandum, the parties agreed to cooperate in four areas: