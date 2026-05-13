Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan meets with his Iranian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adilet Orozbekov, met with Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary for Foreign Policy of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. The Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Ahead of the 21st meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the SCO member states, an exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest and current regional and international processes.

Furthermore, the current state and prospects of cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest were discussed.

Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the Kyrgyz Republic as the chair country of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as on the importance of further strengthening multilateral cooperation within the organization.