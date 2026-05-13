22:48
USD 87.45
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.19
English

World Bank to support development of digital business-government interaction

Kyrgyzstan’s reform of its licensing and permitting system is entering a new phase. Following a large-scale reduction in the number of required documents, the next priority will be the digitalization of procedures and the introduction of risk-based regulatory approaches. The announcement was made during an expanded meeting in Bishkek dedicated to the debureaucratization of public administration.

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, the business community, and international organizations. Key speakers included Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Justice Minister Ayaz Baetov, Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov, and Hugh Riddell, the World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic.

The reform is being implemented under a presidential decree «On the Regulatory Guillotine in the Field of Permitting Documents.» Authorities say government agencies must now move toward interagency electronic data exchange and stop requiring citizens and businesses to collect paper certificates themselves.

Bakyt Sydykov described the review of the permitting system as one of the country’s largest administrative reforms in recent years.

According to him, the analysis was conducted based on the criteria of legal justification, economic necessity, the presence of risks, and international obligations.

«Control is no longer an instrument of pressure. It is becoming a tool for efficient, targeted, and balanced governance,» he said.

The review involved 74 state and non-state institutions, as well as business representatives and international organizations. Authorities examined 905 permits and licensing documents. Following the review, officials concluded that a significant number of documents had lost practical relevance and were creating unnecessary administrative barriers.

A major focus of the reform is the transition to a risk-based oversight model. Instead of comprehensive inspections, the government plans to concentrate regulatory controls on sectors associated with genuine risks to public safety, the economy, and the country’s international obligations.

The changes affected several key sectors simultaneously. Within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, procedures for permits related to hazardous cargo transportation and licensing of civilian firearms and pyrotechnics trade have been streamlined. In the construction sector, authorities plan to reduce barriers for licensing and engineering network approvals. In healthcare, reforms target medical and pharmaceutical licensing, as well as drug registration and certification procedures.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy has abolished several requirements for prior approval of transactions by antimonopoly authorities, which officials say had slowed the development of holding companies and businesses.

Hugh Riddell said the reform could become an important signal for investors. According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s economy has shown strong growth over the past four years, but job creation remains a key challenge.

He noted that small and medium-sized businesses account for approximately 44 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP and create nearly 80 percent of jobs in the country.

At the same time, he stressed that the number of companies relative to the population remains low and that entrepreneurs face longer licensing and permitting procedures than in many other countries.

«This is not merely an administrative reform. It is an important step toward improving the investment climate and strengthening investor confidence,» Riddell said.

He added that the next phase should focus on implementation through risk-based approaches, digitalization, and electronic interaction between the government and businesses.

According to the World Bank Group Country Manager, the reform has already been incorporated into the organization’s budget support program for Kyrgyzstan, with a decision expected before the end of the current fiscal year.
link: https://24.kg/english/373726/
views: 155
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman, World Bank discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project
Kyrgyzstan plans to adopt UAE experience to speed up economic development
Kyrgyzstan seeks to join World Bank’s AgriConnect initiative
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with World Bank on pandemic prevention
Speaker of Parliament discusses ecology, public procurement with World Bank
World Bank: Kambarata-1 HPP will strengthen Kyrgyzstan's energy security
Officials and World Bank discuss investor rights protection in Kyrgyzstan
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
Europe and Central Asia enter 2026 with slowing economy
Popular
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
13 May, Wednesday
21:46
Shoigu arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting Shoigu arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Security Counci...
21:37
Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan meets with his Iranian counterpart
21:30
Urmat Abdukaimov appointed head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic football team
21:23
Kyrgyzstan develops baby diaper production
21:15
World Bank to support development of digital business-government interaction