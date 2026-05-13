Kyrgyzstan develops baby diaper production

The first domestic plant for the production of baby diapers and sanitary and hygienic products, sold by Brand KG, has been opened in Chui region. The plant is located in Ak-Chiy free economic zone and is focused on import substitution and exports to Central Asian countries.

According to the press service of the National Investment Agency, the opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Iskender Asylkulov, and Deputy Head of the National Investment Agency Mirbek Koichumanov.

The project is the first domestic production of baby diapers and sanitary and hygienic products in the country.

The production complex is equipped with modern, high-tech equipment.

During the event, participants were shown the plant’s production facilities and products.

The launch of the plant is expected to reduce the domestic market’s dependence on imported products, create new jobs, and increase domestic production. In the future, the company also plans to supply products to the markets of Central Asian countries.