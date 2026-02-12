13:04
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen transit potential

On February 11, within the second meeting of Transport Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev met with his Uzbek counterpart Ilkhom Makhkamov. The Ministry of Transport’s press service reported.

The parties discussed current issues of cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector. In particular, they exchanged information on the China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project. They also noted the need to eliminate existing barriers to fully use the transit potential of both countries.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on freight transportation to Pakistan through Kyrgyzstan and visa procedures for Uzbek drivers.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to promptly resolve all issues. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.
