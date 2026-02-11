10:30
Uranbek Shadybekov appointed head of SCNS Cybersecurity Center

Uranbek Shadybekov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Director of the State Committee for National Security’s Cybersecurity Coordination Center. The presidential press service reported.

This position was previously held by Daniel Rysaliev.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, was dismissed.

Another deputy head of the State Committee for National Security, Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, has been appointed Acting Chairman of the State Committee.
