Alisher Erbaev appointed Director of Anti-Terrorism Center of SCNS

Alisher Erbaev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) — Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the SCNS. The presidential press service reported.
Alisher Erbaev was born on November 23, 1973, in the village of Kosh-Terek, Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region.
- In 1997, he graduated from the Military Air Defense Academy of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation with a degree in radio engineering.
- In 2015, he graduated from Osh State University with a degree in law.
Employment:
- 1997-2009 — enlisted in the national security agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- From January to July 2010, he served in the Financial Police under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- 2010-2013 — enlisted in the active military service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- 2013-2014 — General Director of ODA Temir-Zhol Kuzot LLC;
- 2014-2015 — Advisor to the General Director of National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC;
- 2015-2016 — Director of Supply and Maintenance at National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC;
- 2016-2019 — Head of the Internal Security and Anti-Corruption Department of the State Customs Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Since 2019 — at the disposal of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- 2021-2025 — Member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation.