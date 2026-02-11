10:30
Alisher Erbaev appointed Director of Anti-Terrorism Center of SCNS

Alisher Erbaev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) — Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the SCNS. The presidential press service reported.

Alisher Erbaev was born on November 23, 1973, in the village of Kosh-Terek, Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region.

  • In 1997, he graduated from the Military Air Defense Academy of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation with a degree in radio engineering.
  • In 2015, he graduated from Osh State University with a degree in law.

Employment:

  • 1997-2009 — enlisted in the national security agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • From January to July 2010, he served in the Financial Police under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2010-2013 — enlisted in the active military service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2013-2014 — General Director of ODA Temir-Zhol Kuzot LLC;
  • 2014-2015 — Advisor to the General Director of National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC;
  • 2015-2016 — Director of Supply and Maintenance at National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC;
  • 2016-2019 — Head of the Internal Security and Anti-Corruption Department of the State Customs Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Since 2019 — at the disposal of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2021-2025 — Member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation.
