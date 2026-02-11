Alisher Erbaev appointed Director of Anti-Terrorism Center of SCNS

Alisher Erbaev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) — Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the SCNS. The presidential press service reported.

Alisher Erbaev was born on November 23, 1973, in the village of Kosh-Terek, Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region.

In 1997, he graduated from the Military Air Defense Academy of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation with a degree in radio engineering.

In 2015, he graduated from Osh State University with a degree in law.

Employment: