Rustam Mamasadykov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS

Rustam Mamasadykov has been appointed First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state signed decrees dismissing Rustam Mamasadykov from his position as Secretary of the Security Council.

Rustam Mamasadykov was appointed Secretary of the Security Council on December 1, 2025.

Rustam Mamasadykov was first appointed Deputy Chairman of the SCNS in 2008. After the State Committee for National Security was renamed to the State Service for National Security, Rustam Mamasadykov remained in office. He was removed from his post after the April Revolution of 2010.

In 2011, Rustam Mamasadykov returned to the security service. He headed the State Committee for National Security’s Anti-Terrorism Center.

In April 2018, Rustam Mamasadykov again left his post as Deputy Head of the State Committee for National Security. Following Asylbek Kozhobekov’s resignation, Rustam Mamasadykov was offered the position of deputy head of the SCNS.

He was awarded the rank of Major General by decree of President Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
