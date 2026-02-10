Cabinet of Ministers extends external management at Kum-Shagyl until May 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended its Resolution No. 89 of February 29, 2024, concerning the introduction of external management at Kum-Shagyl Closed Joint-Stock Company.

It is noted that the decision was made due to identified violations of subsoil protection, environmental, and industrial safety requirements, which pose a direct threat to human life and health.

According to the updated document, the external management period has been extended until May 8, 2026.

The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to:

nominate a candidate for the position of temporary external manager;

notify the authorized body for state registration of legal entities of the imposed external management.

The resolution came into force on February 8, 2026.

The external management period at this company has already been extended several times.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security’s press center reported that a strategic site covering 17.7 hectares, valued at 1,953 billion soms, had been returned to the state. According to the press center, the privatization of an industrial quarry, including a plant and adjacent land (16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares, respectively), had been uncovered. This strategic site and adjacent land plots were illegally transferred in 2004 by responsible officials to the private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC.

The CJSC’s Board of Directors has asked the government to check the plant. Its chairman, Nurbek Mambetaliev, notes that the plant’s assets are disappearing: specifically, metal scattered throughout the site, waste from production operations, outdated cranes, unusable equipment, and other assets.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors is unaware of the purpose of the additional accounts opened in commercial banks. According to Nurbek Mambetaliev, the company’s products are currently being sold at a significant discount, and various obscure partnership LLCs have been established.