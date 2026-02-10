14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet of Ministers extends external management at Kum-Shagyl until May 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended its Resolution No. 89 of February 29, 2024, concerning the introduction of external management at Kum-Shagyl Closed Joint-Stock Company.

It is noted that the decision was made due to identified violations of subsoil protection, environmental, and industrial safety requirements, which pose a direct threat to human life and health.

According to the updated document, the external management period has been extended until May 8, 2026.

The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to:

  • nominate a candidate for the position of temporary external manager;
  • notify the authorized body for state registration of legal entities of the imposed external management.

The resolution came into force on February 8, 2026.

The external management period at this company has already been extended several times.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security’s press center reported that a strategic site covering 17.7 hectares, valued at 1,953 billion soms, had been returned to the state. According to the press center, the privatization of an industrial quarry, including a plant and adjacent land (16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares, respectively), had been uncovered. This strategic site and adjacent land plots were illegally transferred in 2004 by responsible officials to the private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC.

The CJSC’s Board of Directors has asked the government to check the plant. Its chairman, Nurbek Mambetaliev, notes that the plant’s assets are disappearing: specifically, metal scattered throughout the site, waste from production operations, outdated cranes, unusable equipment, and other assets.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors is unaware of the purpose of the additional accounts opened in commercial banks. According to Nurbek Mambetaliev, the company’s products are currently being sold at a significant discount, and various obscure partnership LLCs have been established.
link: https://24.kg/english/361347/
views: 147
Print
Related
External management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC extended again
External management period extended at Kum-Shagyl in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers extends external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC again
Cabinet of Ministers again extends external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC
Kum-Shagyl plant and quarry in Bishkek returned to state
Temporary manager appointed at Kum-Shagyl plant
Sadyr Japarov approves imposition of external management on companies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
12:51
Land corruption: Head of Architecture Department detained in Kara-Kul Land corruption: Head of Architecture Department detain...
12:44
Cabinet of Ministers extends external management at Kum-Shagyl until May 2026
12:35
Bishkek and Paris discuss possibility of direct air service
12:28
Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister meets with Rospotrebnadzor Head
12:21
Book about President Sadyr Japarov presented in Moscow