Cabinet of Ministers extends external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC again

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has once again extended external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC — now until May 28, 2025. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is explained that such measures are related to the need to eliminate violations that pose an immediate threat to the life and health of people, as well as to the requirements of legislation in the field of subsoil protection, ecology and industrial safety.

The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to propose a candidate for the position of temporary external manager in accordance with the established procedure and notify the authorized body about the extension of external management.

Recall, the term of external management at this enterprise has been extended for the third time.

Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported that a strategic facility with a territory of 17.7 hectares worth 1,953 billion soms was returned to the state. According to SCNS, the privatization of an industrial quarry with a plant and adjacent territory of 16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares was allegedly revealed. The said strategic facility and adjacent land plots were illegally provided by responsible officials to the private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC in 2004.

The Board of Directors of Kum-Shagyl CJSC asked the country’s authorities to check the enterprise. Its Chairman Nurbek Mambetaliev notes that the plant’s assets are disappearing: in particular, metal lying all over the territory, waste from production activities, outdated cranes, unusable equipment, etc.

In addition, the Board of Directors does not know why additional accounts were opened in commercial banks. According to Nurbek Mambetaliev, the plant’s products are currently sold at a big discount, and various unclear partnership LLCs have been established.