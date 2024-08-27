16:31
Kum-Shagyl plant and quarry in Bishkek returned to state

A strategic facility with a territory of 17.7 hectares worth 1,953 billion soms was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, the fact of privatization of an industrial quarry with a plant and an adjacent territory of 16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares was allegedly revealed.

The said strategic facility and adjacent land plots were allegedly illegally issued in 2004 by responsible officials to a private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC.

«The production complex includes a quarry for the extraction of gravel, crushed stone, which have individual qualities, and a plant for production of high-quality building materials from the said raw materials,» the state committee said.

The strategic facility had brought significant income to individuals for 20 years, and the state allegedly received nothing.

By decision of the Bishkek City Court, the entire industrial complex and adjacent territories were returned to state ownership. The main defendant in the criminal case was put on the international wanted list.
