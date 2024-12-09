Cabinet of Ministers again extends external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan extended period of external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC again — until February 28, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Recall, in August, the term of external management was introduced until November 29, 2024.

The document instructed the State Property Management Agency to submit a candidate for temporary external manager.

Bishkek City Hall should notify the authorized state body in the field of state registration of legal entities about the introduction of temporary external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC.

The resolution is subject to official publication and will come into force from February 29, 2024.

Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security informed that a strategic object with a territory of 17.7 hectares worth 1,953 billion soms was returned to the state. According to its data, the fact of privatization of industrial quarry with a plant and adjacent territory of 16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares was allegedly revealed. The mentioned strategic object and adjacent land plots were illegally provided by responsible officials to the private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC in 2004.

The Board of Directors of Kum-Shagyl CJSC asked the country’s authorities to check the enterprise. Its chairman Nurbek Mambetaliev notes that the plant’s assets are disappearing: in particular, metal lying all over the territory, waste from production activities, obsolete cranes, unusable equipment and others.

In addition, the Board of Directors does not know why additional accounts were opened in commercial banks. According to Nurbek Mambetaliev, the plant’s products are currently sold at a big discount, and various unclear partnership LLCs have been established.