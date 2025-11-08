External management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC extended again

External management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC has been extended again. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the resolution of February 29, 2024.

According to the document, the period of external management has been extended from November 8, 2025 to February 8, 2026.

The measures taken are related to the need to eliminate violations that pose an immediate threat to human life and health, as well as to the requirements of legislation in the areas of subsoil protection, ecology, and industrial safety.

The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to nominate a candidate for the position of temporary external manager in accordance with the established procedure and notify the authorized body of the extension of external management.

The period of external management at this enterprise has already been extended several times. Earlier, the State Committee for National Security’s press center reported that a strategic facility covering 17.7 hectares, valued at 1.953 billion soms, had been returned to the state. According to the press center, the privatization of an industrial quarry, including a plant and adjacent land (16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares, respectively), had been uncovered. This strategic facility and adjacent land plots were illegally transferred in 2004 by responsible officials to the private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC.

The CJSC’s board of directors has asked the government to check the enterprise. Its chairman, Nurbek Mambetaliev, notes that the plant’s assets are disappearing: specifically, metal scattered throughout the territory, waste from production operations, outdated cranes, unusable equipment, and other assets.

Furthermore, the board of directors is unaware of the purpose of the additional accounts opened in commercial banks. According to Nurbek Mambetaliev, the company’s products are currently being sold at a significant discount, and various obscure partnership LLCs have been created.