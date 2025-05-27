External management period extended at Kum-Shagyl in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan extended the period of temporary external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC from May 28 to August 28, 2025. Previously, this period was set from February 28 to May 28.

Kum-Shagyl is engaged in the extraction and processing of construction materials — sand and gravel. The introduction of temporary external management is due to the need to improve enterprise management, protect the interests of the state and ensure the stable operation of the company.

The State Property Management Agency must appoint a temporary external manager who will monitor the activities of the enterprise during this period.

Control over the implementation of this decision is assigned to the Department for Control over the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet.

The document will come into force on May 28, 2025 after its official publication.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security press center reported that the strategic facility with a territory of 17.7 hectares worth 1,953 billion soms had been returned to the state. According to its data, the fact of privatization of an industrial quarry with a plant and an adjacent territory of 16.05 hectares and 1.2 hectares was allegedly revealed. The said strategic facility and adjacent land plots were illegally provided in 2004 by responsible officials to the private company Kum-Shagyl CJSC.

And the Board of Directors of the enterprise asked the country’s authorities to check the CJSC. Its Chairman Nurbek Mambetaliev notes that the plant’s assets are disappearing: in particular, metal lying around the entire territory, waste from production activities, outdated cranes, unusable equipment, etc.