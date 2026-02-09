Young woman falls into ravine at Kashka-Kulak ski resort

An accident occurred at Kashka-Kulak ski resort. According to the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, at around 9.40 p.m. on February 8, the Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district received a report that a female skier had fallen into a ravine.

According to preliminary investigation data, citizen T.A., 20, arrived at the resort with friends for skiing. After receiving ski passes, the group went out onto the slope. While descending at high speed, the woman broke through a rope barrier installed near a cliff and fell down.

The victim was quickly taken to the intensive care unit of the traumatology department at the National Hospital. According to preliminary reports, she suffered fractures to both legs, her left arm, and her spine.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered. Investigative actions are ongoing. A decision will be made in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic following the results of the investigation.