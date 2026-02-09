10:01
Player dies during ulak-tartysh game in Uzgen district

One of the players died during ulak-tartysh game in Uzgen district of Osh region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the death.

According to preliminary reports, a 26-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad region went to Yassy River to water his horse. The horse slipped and, along with its rider, fell off a cliff into the water. The player died at the scene.

Police have launched a preliminary investigation, and an autopsy has been ordered.

According to media reports, the organizer of the alaman-ulak tournament was renowned kok-boru player Manas Niyazov. He previously announced that athletes from China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan would participate in the competition. Three cars, 100 camels, and other items were announced as prizes.
