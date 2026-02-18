Body of shepherd killed in avalanche found in Suusamyr

Rescuers have found the body of a 59-year-old man who was buried under a snow avalanche in Suusamyr, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On the instructions of the head of the ministry, Major General Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, the search operation was carried out in an intensified mode. Today, the body of the deceased, identified as D.A., was retrieved from beneath the snow.

The ministry noted that 70 people were involved in the search and rescue operation.

As it was previously reported, on February 12, an avalanche covered a shepherd at Boroondu pasture near the village of Kyzyl-Oi in Suusamyr aiyl aimak of Chui region. The man was buried along with 50 sheep and one horse. Rescuers had been searching for him continuously since that day.