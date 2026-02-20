19 workers die on construction sites in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

In 2025, at least 19 people died while working on construction sites. Cholponkul Madirov, Deputy Director of the Service for Control and Supervision of Labor Legislation, announced at parliamentary hearings on the draft law «On Occupational Safety».

According to him, the service can only conduct scheduled inspections of working conditions. However, an inspector from the Ministry of Construction is present at each site, from the moment the foundation pit is dug until the construction is completed. They are responsible for monitoring working conditions and safety during the work process.

«Unfortunately, we only intervene after an accident has already occurred,» Madirov noted.

The deputy head of the agency added that, despite the restrictions, the service sends out instructions and reminders to all construction companies at the beginning of the year regarding the need to comply with safety regulations.