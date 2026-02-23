Young man dies after being hit by train in Kara-Balta

A tragic incident occurred on February 23 in Kara-Balta at a railway crossing on Kozhomberdiev Street, the Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

A young man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, was hit by a train. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital and placed in intensive care in a coma. Doctors later confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the collision, which were incompatible with life.

The deceased was identified as S.R.A., 20.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation. An investigative team is working at the scene.