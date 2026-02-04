15:43
USD 87.45
EUR 103.33
RUB 1.14
English

Indira Sharshenova appointed Director of Single Window Center

Indira Sharshenova has been appointed Director of the state enterprise Single Window Center for foreign trade under the State Customs Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Previously, Sharshenova served as Deputy Director for Digital Development at the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government.

The former director of the enterprise, Tilek Asanov, has been relieved of his duties.
link: https://24.kg/english/360580/
views: 111
Print
Related
New Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation
New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed
Kyrgyzstan replaces representative in CSTO leadership
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Dastan Uranov appointed Deputy Director of Urban Development Department
Another Kyrgyzstan’s representative appointed to EEC management
Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed
Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia
Popular
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan
Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption
Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry
4 February, Wednesday
15:35
Popular band Ay Yola becomes Ambassador of 6th World Nomad Games Popular band Ay Yola becomes Ambassador of 6th World No...
15:20
Sultan Raev's book "Topon" (Flood) published in Hungary
15:11
Air quality improvement project to be implemented in Bishkek and Chui region
15:04
Indira Sharshenova appointed Director of Single Window Center
14:56
First wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan begins generating electricity