Indira Sharshenova appointed Director of Single Window Center

Indira Sharshenova has been appointed Director of the state enterprise Single Window Center for foreign trade under the State Customs Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Previously, Sharshenova served as Deputy Director for Digital Development at the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government.

The former director of the enterprise, Tilek Asanov, has been relieved of his duties.