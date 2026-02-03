Homeschooling, online learning available for schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan

Homeschooling has been available in Kyrgyzstan starting from 2025. Olga Bryzgalova, a representative of the Ministry of Education, announced at a briefing.

According to her, not every student can take advantage of this right.

«Naturally, there are certain criteria for students who are offered such services. Homeschooling is carried out with the participation of parents and tutors. You can contact the school education department, where there are specialists who oversee this area. They can explain who can use this form of education and how it is regulated, right up until the moment students receive their high school diploma,» Olga Bryzgalova said.

It should be noted that, according to the regulations, homeschooling is available to all students. It allows for the study of a curriculum outside of an educational institution, subject to passing the midterm and final assessments at the relevant educational institution.

Parents (legal guardians) have the right to provide their child with primary, basic, and/or secondary general education at any stage of a student’s education through homeschooling, subject to a positive decision by the territorial commission for children’s affairs.

Olga Bryzgalova added that Tunguch online school, offering distance learning under the guidance of teachers, has been operating in the Kyrgyz Republic since last year.

«It’s too early to talk about successes. Only the first half of the year has passed; by the end of the year, we’ll be able to discuss the positive and negative aspects faced by teachers and students,» she noted.