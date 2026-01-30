Sadyr Japarov speaks about human rights and freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed issues of human rights and freedom of speech in his traditional interview with Kabar news agency.

Photo Kabar

According to him, both freedom of speech and democracy exist in the country.

«Compared to the past, freedom of speech is no less widespread now. Whether on social media or in the media, our citizens freely express whatever they deem necessary. Whether it’s social issues, political topics, government decisions, or personal problems, people write about it, make videos, and speak out openly. No one restrains or restricts them. They freely express their opinions on any issue,» the head of state stated.

He noted that everyone sees, reads, shares, and, when necessary, reports on this.

«But some might say, aren’t some people detained by law enforcement agencies, aren’t human rights violated? However, we must not forget that freedom of speech and democracy, above all, is responsibility.

Law enforcement agencies don’t detain people for speaking out or criticizing. They detain those who, under the guise of freedom of speech, secretly engage in activities aimed at destabilizing the country. Or those who openly call for the violation of the constitutional order. Should we pat them on the head?» Sadyr Japarov added.

In his opinion, law enforcement agencies act solely on the basis of judicial authorization, audio, and video evidence.

The president gave an example: «Last fall, the public witnessed a conversation between a representative of one of the parties and a foreign citizen, during which they discussed organizing mass unrest.»

«We saw him asking for financial and other support. When the law is broken, they claim to be journalists or bloggers. Let them engage in journalism and blogging. We simply urge not to break the law and not to hide behind the concept of ’freedom of speech’ to call for various illegal actions,» the head of state concluded.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that those intending to hold protests on various issues can go to Gorky park, invite the media, and express their demands there, rather than going to government agencies’ buildings and obstructing their work. This practice exists in many countries, he added.

«What’s happening in Europe? In almost every country, protesters are being violently dispersed, protests are being stopped with force, activists are being arrested, and others are being kept under surveillance. Both the media and international research institutes are reporting on this. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In my opinion, state integrity, security, and interests have become paramount around the world today,» the President of Kyrgyzstan said.

He believes that all of this is in the interests of society as a whole, including those citizens who, sometimes overly emotional, declare a «lack of freedom of speech» and a «lack of democracy.»