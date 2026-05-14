Kyrgyzstan has not been subject to international sanctions. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, stated during a meeting with journalists as part of «Open Cabinet: Territory of Responsibility» project.

According to him, the restrictions only apply to the supply of two types of goods to Kyrgyzstan. Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that he discussed this issue during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He commented on the situation surrounding Kyrgyz banks subject to UK and U.S. sanctions.

«There are four major audit firms in the world. We offered to pay them to come and inspect our banks for any connections or violations. We were offered to close some banks, but we said we couldn’t do that because they held private deposits. Closing them would seriously damage the financial system,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

He stated that the authorities are shutting down companies if they are found to be using Kyrgyzstan to circumvent Western sanctions.

«We always say we don’t participate in circumventing restrictions. But at the same time, we have close relations with Russia. Our migrants work there, and remittances come from there,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.

Due to suspicions of circumventing restrictions against Russia, companies from other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, have also been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions.

On April 23, the Council of the European Union approved the 20th sanctions package against Russia. Under this package, the following were sanctioned:

TengriCoin, a Bishkek-registered company that operates Meer platform, which facilitates trading of the A7A5 stablecoin;

Keremet Bank and Capital Bank.

In addition, a ban has been imposed on the import of metal-cutting machine tools and communications equipment (modems, routers, and radios) to the republic.

Last November, Capital Bank of Central Asia and the A7 cross-border payments platform were placed under Canadian sanctions.

In October 2025, the European Union added two Kyrgyz banks — Tolubai and Eurasian Savings Bank — to such lists.

Last August, UK sanctions were imposed on Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex (previously the U.S.) and Meer.

In February 2025, Keremet Bank, previously included on the U.S. list, was placed under UK sanctions.

The first restrictions against several private companies from Kyrgyzstan were imposed in June 2024 by the U.S. and the UK.

Kyrgyzstan has repeatedly stated that the sanctions against the banks are unfounded. In 2025, President Sadyr Japarov criticized the West for its restrictions against the republic from the UN podium. He described the unjustified sanctions as interference in the country’s internal affairs and pressure hindering the development of a still-emerging economy.