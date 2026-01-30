12:03
Kyrgyz honey gains access to European Union market

The European Commission has approved a plan for the export of Kyrgyz honey and added it to its special list under the EU technical regulation permitting imports into the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the decision confirms that Kyrgyzstan’s national system of control and certification complies with European Union requirements.

«Such a decision by the European Commission will help expand sales markets for Kyrgyz honey producers and enhance the competitiveness of domestic products in international markets. Previously, efforts had been made to introduce Kyrgyz honey to the European market, but exports were not possible due to the EU’s stringent certification requirements. The Ministry of Agriculture will continue its work to expand the list of domestic products granted access to the European Union market,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/359905/
views: 162
