Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month

The second plane for Asman Airlines will arrive in early October 2024. The head of Manas International Airport OJSC Manasbek Samidinov told journalists.

During the meeting of the first aircraft from Canada, he told that another plane would arrive in a month, the third — in May, and the fourth is expected at the end of 2025.

The airline’s first flight for passengers is scheduled for September 27 on Bishkek-Osh route. The ticket price will be 3,100 soms.

Recall, Manas International Airport received the first Dash 8 Q400 plane for Asman Airlines today, September 6. This is a short-range turboprop aircraft designed to carry up to 80 passengers over a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers. It will operate flights to Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad.