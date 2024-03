The new plane purchased by the state landed at Manas airport. The head of the Information Policy Service of the presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, reported on Facebook.

He posted that the Airbus 320 aircraft would transport the delegation of Kyrgyzstan.

«Airports are being built in the regions, some are already providing services. Last year two aircraft were purchased. Another one will be purchased this year,» he wrote.