Kyrgyzstan and Austria discuss opening of tourism school in Issyk-Kul region

Kyrgyzstan and Austria discussed opening of a tourism school in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the press service, the head of the ministry, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, held a video conference with representatives of the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dorothea Auer, the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance, Michael Mathiaschitz, the Klessheim Tourism College, and the Austrian Technology Corporation.

The parties discussed cooperation in vocational, technical, and tourism education, as well as technology transfer, training of railway specialists, and collaboration on establishing a tourism school in Issyk-Kul region.

The meeting participants discussed the organization of the educational process in winter tourism and winter sports, the stages of infrastructure preparation and development, including the possible renovation of buildings, and the implementation of Austrian teaching methodology and best international practices.
