Electronic student transfers between schools planned in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is considering abandoning the manual process of transferring students between schools. At a government staff meeting, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev initiated the introduction of an electronic system that would automatically display available places in classes, reduce corruption risks, and simplify the process for parents, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to official data, more than 1.5 million children attend 2,170 state and municipal schools across the country.

However, the process of transferring students between educational institutions is still carried out manually, creating conditions for corruption risks and an uneven distribution of workload among schools.

«We have successfully introduced electronic enrollment for first-grade students. It is time to implement the same approach for transfers. The system should automatically show the availability of free places in classes and eliminate the human factor in decision-making. This will ease the burden on school administrations and make the process clear for every parent,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Following the discussion, the head of the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Education to develop and launch the electronic system as soon as possible.
link: https://24.kg/english/359296/
views: 87
