Fugitive wanted by Kyrgyzstan arrested in Spain

A 45-year-old man wanted by Kyrgyzstan has been arrested by police in the Spanish city of Alicante. Diario de Alicante reports.

According to the media outlet, an international arrest warrant had been issued against the suspect in connection with a case involving the infliction of bodily harm. He faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years.

According to police information, the events for which he was wanted occurred in 2023 in the city of Shopokov, Kyrgyzstan, where the now detained man allegedly started a fight with another man, whom he repeatedly punched, causing him serious injuries.

The arrest took place during a public security patrol. The Kyrgyz national was identified in a public place, and a check of police databases confirmed that the international arrest warrant was active.

After the necessary procedural steps were completed, the detainee was transferred to the Central Court of Instruction of the National Court in Madrid, the body responsible for processing the corresponding procedure for his possible extradition.