Triumph in Spain: Artists of Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater return from tour

The ballet troupe of the Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater completed its first European tour in Spain with great success. Elena Myagkova, Head of the Literary and Dramatic Department, reported.

From December 8 to December 23, audiences in Zaragoza, Calpe, Riba-roja d’Ebro, Xàtiva, Alicante, La Nucia, and Gandia applauded the choreographic artistry of the Kyrgyz performers. The tour program included world-class masterpieces for Spanish audiences, including the legendary fairy-tale Swan Lake, Tchaikovsky’s fantastic The Nutcracker, and the spectacular Don Quixote by Ludwig Minkus.

For the tour, new, bright, and colorful costumes were rapidly produced, earning high praise from the European audience.

The tour involved 45 Kyrgyz ballet artists, led by General Director and People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Begaliev, and Chief Ballet Master, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aizada Tumakova.

All expenses in Spain were covered by the host company, GLOBAL SHOWTIME SERVICES S.R.L.

Both Kyrgyz and Spanish partners plan to continue developing joint projects by engaging leading theater specialists — including directors, choreographers, artists, conductors, and opera and ballet soloists.
