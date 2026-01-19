18:00
USD 87.45
EUR 101.67
RUB 1.12
English

No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry

Photo Internet

According to preliminary data, no citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed or injured in the train accident in Spain. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, citing the competent authorities of the Kingdom.

The ministry noted that no appeals or requests for assistance from citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic had been received by the embassy.

The Ministry and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in France continue to maintain contact with the competent Spanish authorities and are monitoring the situation.

On January 18, 2026, a train accident involving two passenger trains occurred near the town of Adamuz in southern Spain. As a result, at least 39 people were killed and more than 120 were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/358433/
views: 44
Print
Related
Triumph in Spain: Artists of Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater return from tour
Locomotive drives onto roadway in Balykchy: No casualties reported
Wine imports from Spain to Kyrgyzstan increases
Passenger train derails in southwestern Germany: Casualties reported
Boy dies after being hit by train in Malovodnoye village
MFA: No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of floods in Spain
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at boxing tournament in Spain
Spanish composer to present Malaga suite to Kyrgyzstanis
Train crash in India: Sadyr Japarov expresses his condolences
Married couple from Spain gets into road accident in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
19 January, Monday
17:50
No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in...
17:16
Digital water accounting: System to be implemented throughout Kyrgyzstan in 2026
17:03
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
16:43
Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan: Bakyt Torobaev discusses reforms with IMF
16:37
ARVI and flu cases rise again in Kyrgyzstan