No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry

According to preliminary data, no citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed or injured in the train accident in Spain. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, citing the competent authorities of the Kingdom.

The ministry noted that no appeals or requests for assistance from citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic had been received by the embassy.

The Ministry and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in France continue to maintain contact with the competent Spanish authorities and are monitoring the situation.

On January 18, 2026, a train accident involving two passenger trains occurred near the town of Adamuz in southern Spain. As a result, at least 39 people were killed and more than 120 were injured.