Court extends pretrial detention for Sultankbekov, Atambayev and Atazov

The court has extended the pretrial detention of Temirlan Sultankbekov, Kadyrbek Atambayev, Shailoobek Atazov, and other suspects in the case concerning the organization of mass unrest for two months—until March 17.

Lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov reported that during the court hearing, some of the detainees met each other for the first time. He also stated that two of the suspects alleged they were subjected to torture.

According to the lawyer, these are suspects Akzholov and Kubanychbekov, who claimed they were pressured to provide testimony against Shailoobek Atazov. The connection between Atazov and the other defendants, the lawyer noted, remains unclear.

In November 2025, law enforcers detained ten individuals in connection with the preparation of mass unrest. At that time, the court placed the detainees in pretrial detention. Among those arrested were members of the Social Democrats party, as well as former deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspects allegedly planned a series of protests across the country following the early parliamentary elections.
